Dengue: Leave of medical professionals cancelled

Kolkata: State government asked various civic bodies and also the district administration of various affected districts to remain alert during Puja. Leaves of the medical and non-medical professionals who are on emergency duty have been cancelled. Cleanliness drive and regular data analysis of fever patients given utmost importance



Cases are on the rise in various districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur. Rate of infection is going up at an alarming rate in North 24-Parganas, Howrah. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting from Nabanna to review the dengue situation in various districts. Necessary directives have been given to the District Magistrate of various districts. All the districts have been alerted.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhhartha Niyogi said: "Total 5,254 dengue tests were conducted on Saturday out of which around 635 people tested positive. In the last 24 hours, around 259 people have been admitted to government hospitals with dengue. A total of around 745 patients are undergoing treatment with dengue at government hospitals.

The district administrative officials have been asked to give emphasis on cleanliness, regular drive against vector borne diseases. District health officials have been asked to conduct data analysis of fever patients detected in their respective areas. All the private labs have already been asked to share dengue related data with the district health officials on a regular basis. The district officials have also been urged to spread awareness in the locality regarding preventive measures against dengue and malaria. The officials in the districts where cases are high, have been urged to keep a record of the patients who are admitted to the hospitals with similar symptoms. The CMoHs in the districts have been directed to ensure that medicine outlets keep a record of the patients who are coming to the shops to buy paracetamol.

North 24-Parganas district administration has been asked to maintain coordination with the councillors of various municipalities.

The DM and the chief medical officer of health in the district have been asked to ensure infrastructure in government and private hospitals so that any emergency situation can be taken care of. Health officials apprehend that the cases may appear till November this year. All the districts have been alerted.