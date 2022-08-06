Dengue: KMC to monitor platelet count for 1st 3 days

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will monitor the platelet count of a person detected with dengue at least for the first three days so that immediate interventions can be made during an emergency. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday with officials of Health and other concerned departments at KMC headquarters.



"We will be campaigning in all 144 wards of KMC asking people to conduct test at their nearest health centre if they are suffering from fever. If it is found that anyone is affected with dengue then that person will be provided with a card for noting down the platelet count for the next three days," Hakim said.

It has been decided that a 72 hours notice will be served to houses remaining under lock and key which may be a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes and following this the KMC team with the help of the local police will enter into that house and clean up the garbage in it.

Hakim has instructed the health department officials to intensify spraying activities for destroying mosquito larvae.

A class VII student had died of dengue at a private hospital on Thursday morning.

The student, Bishak Mukhopadhyay, had fever and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. On Wednesday evening his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last on Thursday morning.

The deceased was a resident of Mahim Halder Street in Kalighat.

At a high-level meeting—chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi — held at Nabanna on Friday afternoon — Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations were asked to ensure that there was no stagnant water at the construction sites in the respective areas under their jurisdiction.