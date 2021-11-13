Dengue infections on the rise at various places in North 24-Pgns

kolkata: Dengue cases are on the rise in various places of North 24-Parganas, including Bidhannagar, Baranagar, South Dum Dum and Barasat.



More than 160 people have been infected with dengue in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation areas in the past one-and-a-half month.

This had prompted the civic authorities to hold an emergency meeting on Friday.

The representatives from all 41 wards were present in the meeting. Bidhannagar had seen 25 dengue cases between January and September.

The number has gone up manifold in the past one and a half month. All the representatives from various wards have been directed to strengthen surveillance against dengue in various pockets.

They have also been urged to conduct dengue tests on a random basis in the affected pockets where there has been a surge in the past few days.

Dengue cases are on the rise in 8 wards under Baranagar municipality, which include ward numbers 1,3,4,15,17,18,19 and 25. During November last year, around 33 dengue cases were reported but this year the number has gone up to 78. The civic authorities have been conducting anti-dengue drive in the affected areas.

Dengue infected cases remained at 31 last week in South Dum Dum but the number has now gone up to 56.

South Dum Dum municipal authorities conducted an emergency meeting on Thursday discussing how the anti-dengue campaign can be carried out in a more effective manner.

All the civic bodies are also conducting a survey within the 50 metre radius from the house where a dengue case is reported.

State Health department has already asked various civic bodies to rigorously conduct a dengue drive in those pockets where dengue cases are being reported and also maintain coordination with the medical colleges so that the infected patients can be admitted if the situation demands so.