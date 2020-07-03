Dengue drives undertaken to spread awareness

Kolkata: North 24-Parganas district administration on Thursday has initiated a week-long cleanliness drive to spread awareness among the people against dengue.



District Magistrate Chaitali Chakraborty and other officials took part in the awareness campaign. With the rains to set in soon, the district administration has already started various initiatives to check the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Banners and festoons have been erected at various parts of the district to make people aware of dengue.

The Covid pandemic has already claimed many lives in the district. If dengue is not controlled, it can claim several more lives. During the seven days campaign, the conservancy workers will clean the areas where water generally accumulates during rain and anti-mosquito oils would be spread.

People living in various housing complexes would be urged to conduct cleanliness drives in their complexes.

Larvicides would be spread in all the wards. People would be requested to keep their household wastes in a particular area and later hand over to the conservancy worker.

The municipality workers would visit households and make people aware about the steps they ought to take. Leaflets would also be distributed.

Meanwhile, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started flying drones to check if water is accumulating on rooftops of houses in Salt Lake in order to prevent the spread of dengue.

On Thursday, drones was flown in Ward 29 and few other households have been identified where stagnant water was spotted on the rooftops.

The house owners have been cautioned and asked to clean up. The BMC authorities will continue its checking in other wards as well.