Dengue drive: Health workers facing problem entering few locked buildings, says Hakim

Kolkata: The health workers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) while undertaking dengue drive have been facing problems in some places in cleaning litigated properties under lock and key, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday.



"There have been instances when people have been preventing our health workers in destroying mosquito larvae in their premises. I have asked the councillors to take up the matter and allow dengue drive to be conducted smoothly. We cannot risk a number of people for callousness of a handful. So we will deal with these things more strictly and health workers have been asked to take the help of police in entering locked property and destroying the mosquito larvae," Hakim said.

"It has been found that in the six wards where there are more dengue cases have such locked properties," he added.

The Mayor remarked that people should be aware of cleanliness of their own residential premises to combat the spread of dengue. Wards 6, 69, 82, 83 and 112 have more dengue cases in the city.

Meanwhile, to mark the occasion of World Mosquito Day, the Chairman of Borough III, KMC Anindya Kishore Routh in the presence of former Chief Vector Control Officer, KMC, Dr Debasish Biswas conducted reorientation program on vector management on Saturday to mark the beginning of seven-days training of the ground workers' regarding dengue.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the field workers role in terminating larvae and identifying crucial spots.

For the next few days, Monday to Saturday, the grassroots-level health workers have been asked to find the source of aedis aegypti mosquito larvae and kill them.

They have been asked to report back with the address or the location where the larvae was found. Apart from this, initiatives like hand miking, auto miking will be taken up for awareness. 20 boats have been deployed to find larvae of culex mosquito which is responsible for the spread of Japanese encephalitis and destroy them.

All concerned officials of KMC's health department associated with dengue drive related work attended the workshop.