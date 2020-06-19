Dengue drive: Barasat civic body chalks out plan

Kolkata: Amidst Covid situation, the Barasat Municipality has chalked out an elaborate plan to conduct a drive against dengue and other mosquitoes-borne diseases as precautionary measures.



The Health department of the municipality will undertake campaigns to combat dengue and other mosquitoes-borne diseases. It will also organize awareness campaigns at various wards under its jurisdiction urging people to ensure there are no empty cups, broken furniture and other used materials kept on their rooftop or in nearby areas.

A senior official of the municipality said that the health workers have been asked to visit individual houses and housing complexes to examine the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs. The owners of individual houses and the housing complexes are being asked to take up the issue immediately, if the reservoirs are not covered properly.

The steps have been taken so that dengue can be prevented this year.

"Our conservancy teams are ready to carry out surveys at each ward where people would be urged to be vigilant so that water does not

get accumulated in pots," a senior official of the municipality said.

The official added: "The health workers will examine the terraces of various houses, empty cups, refrigerators' trays during their visit to each household.

The health workers would

take adequate preventive measures before visiting the households in the current COVID situation."