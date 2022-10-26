Dengue combat: State allots about Rs 4.52 cr to buy larvivorous fishes

KOLKATA: State Health department has allotted a fund of around Rs 4.52 crore for procuring larvivorous fishes which will be sent to all the districts as a part of the prevention and management of dengue. State health department had earlier requested the Fisheries department for the supply of Guppy fishes which are used for destroying mosquito larva.



The Health department has taken up a series of measures to combat the dengue situation. Surveillance has been beefed up at various levels of administrations in the affected districts. Over 2,300 dengue cases have been reported across the state in the past three days. Around 877 new cases were found on Tuesday. As many as 694 cases were found in the state on Sunday.

The single-day figure jumped on Monday as it reached 823. State has been conducting around 5,000 dengue tests on a daily basis on an average. On Sunday, around 4,934 dengue tests were performed across the state while on Monday the figure went up to 5,299.

Dengue deaths have been reported in the younger generation which has become a concern for the health department.

According to unconfirmed sources, around 11 people died of dengue in Bengal between the end of the Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Most of the victims were aged between 25-39. Younger generations are not taking adequate measures even after being infected with the disease, feel some health experts. Most of the patients belonging to the younger generations are ignoring the symptoms at the initial level and they are getting admitted in the hospital much later, experts said.

Senior Health officials believe that dengue situation may start to subside with the setting in of winter as the virus will cease to exist in many of the districts when the mercury will drop below 17.

More than 38,000 people have cumulatively been infected with dengue so far this season, sources said.

The state Health department has formed expert teams which have started a survey in various hospitals. The teams are examining the dengue deaths in the state and if there was any delay in hospital admission.