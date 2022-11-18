'Dengue cases will subside only after temperature dips below 150C'

KOLKATA: Public health experts in Bengal claimed that dengue will subside only after the temperature drops below 15 degree Celsius. The dengue situation might have turned worse due to sporadic rainfall during Kali Puja, opined the experts.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting on health-related issues, where discussion may take place about the dengue situation in the state. State Health department had already issued standard guidelines regarding treatment of dengue patients in hospitals. With the number of infected cases going up in some pockets, Health department appointed-teams had started rigorous surveillance in all the majorly-hit areas. The District Magistrates of the concerned districts have also been directed to monitor the situation at the ground level. Infected figures have already crossed 57,000 so far. According to unconfirmed sources, around 80 people have so far died due to dengue across the state.

Public health experts are now eyeing a dip in temperature. Mercury has slightly gone up on Friday as the city witnessed 18.1 degree Celsius, which was one degree below normal. There is no prediction of rainfall in North or South Bengal in the next couple of days. Mercury may remain between 12 and 14 degree Celsius in the western districts. The MeT office said that the mercury will drop again at the end of next week. The weather office has not, however, clearly mentioned the time when the winter will finally set in.

According to the State Health department, around 366 fresh dengue cases have been reported across the state on Friday while as many as 5,339 dengue tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Health officials have observed that besides dengue shock syndrome, unnecessary transfusion of platelets in dengue patients and fluid overload are also causing harm to the patients.

It has been ascertained that due to unnecessary platelet transfusion, fluid is getting deposited in the lungs of patients. It is triggering heart failure in some patients.

Senior Health officials are conducting virtual meetings with the district officials and the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts (CMOHs), MSVP & principals of various medical colleges and Superintendents of District Hospitals on a regular interval Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday that he has written a letter urging Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take measures for disposal of condemned vehicles in and around police stations in the city.

It has been found during dengue drive that water accumulating in these vehicles are emerging as breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.