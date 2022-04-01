Dengue cases in city dipped by 60% in 2021

kolkata: Dengue cases have significantly dipped but Malaria cases are going up in the city. "The number of dengue cases declined by a margin of 60 per cent in the year 2021 compared to the figure of 2019," said Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, during a press conference on Thursday.



He reiterated that the number of malaria cases rose by four per cent in 2021 compared to the figure of 2019.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation data, 6157 Dengue cases were detected in the city in the year 2019. The next year 2354 Dengue cases were detected. In 2021, 2481 Dengue cases were detected (Between January 2, 2021 and March 20, 2021 only 24 Dengue cases were detected). And between January 1, 2022 and March 20, 2022 only 56 Dengue cases have been detected.

In 2019, 12832 Malaria cases (Pv cases 12117 and Pf cases 715) were detected in the city.In 2020, 7234 Malaria cases (Pv cases 6267 and Pf cases 967) were detected in the city. In 2021, 13387 Malaria cases (Pv cases 9100 and Pf cases 4287) were detected in the city.

Between January 1, 2022 and March 20, 2022 only 228 Malaria cases (Pv cases 173 and Pf cases 55) have been detected in the city.

While the number of Pv cases declined by 25 percent in 2021 compared to the figure of 2019, the number of Pf cases rose six times in 2021 compared to the figure in 2019 (from 715 cases in 2019 to 4287 cases in 2021.

With the onset of monsoon, the KMC is further strengthening its drive against Dengue and Malaria in the city.

The Vector Control Three Tier Super Vision team will start visiting various educational institutes and offices.

They will inspect the place whether water is accumulated in the open tank on the terrace or anywhere in the premises.

The inspection will be done at Borough level and Ward level. The team will visit various establishments and present current reports on Dengue/ Malaria. They will issue showcause notice if we find overhead tanks without covers, rooftop waterlogged containers and open spaces, where rain water can be accumulated.

It is learnt that 69 wards require intensive anti- malaria during 2022. Each of these wards contributed more than one malaria case per 1000 people during 2021. And 16 wards require greater attention for Dengue prevention activities 2022.