Dengue cases in city dip by 65%, malaria down by 44%

Kolkata: Thanks to the rigorous anti-larvae and anti-Aedes drives conducted by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the dengue and malaria cases in the city have dropped by 65.5 and 44.6 per cent this year respectively.



A report prepared by the KMC stated that only 956 cases of dengue were reported here between January 1 and October 25 this year as against 2,770 for the same period last year. The report further stated that the malaria cases have also decreased during the same period. The figures have dropped from 6,986 in 2019 to 3,864 this year.

In Borough I, II and III, only 59, 48 and 15 were affected by dengue in 2020 as against 219, 73 and 37 last year. Similarly, in borough IV, V, VI, VII, VIII and IX, 55, 67, 146, 217, 104 and 192 people suffered from the disease during the surveyed period in 2019 against 43, 32, 137, 77, 106 and 138 cases respectively this year.

In borough X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV and XV the total number of dengue patients in 2020 were 131, 41, 21, 23, 51, 1 and 3 against 693, 105, 194, 56, 757, 101 and 54 for the same areas last year.

Based on the morning data collection, anti-Aedes drives were intensified between October 25 to 29 in 21 wards of North, Central South

Kolkata and Jabalpur, including 3, 32, 55, 59, 62, 65, 66, 67, 69, 72, 74, 85, 93, 94, 99, 100, 103, 107, 109 and 113. Anti-larvae drives were intensely conducted in wards 25, 39, 46, 47, 49, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61 and 62, covering parts of Burrabazar, Chandni Chowk and Sealdah areas.

According to KMC officials, people are cooperating with the civic body staffers who visit their premises to check breakouts of the mosquito-borne diseases.