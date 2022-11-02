Dengue cases between 41st & 42nd week: 'Borough XII worst-affected'

kolkata: Dengue situation is the worst in borough XII under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as it registered the highest number of increase in cases between 41st and 42nd week, says a recent survey carried out by the state health department.



According to the survey, borough XII registered an increase of 154 new cases from 41st to 42nd week. The increase was registered at 203 between 40th to 41st week, 165 between 39th and 40th and 125 between 38th and 39th. Borough XII registered total new dengue cases at 965 in 42nd week which is the highest among all others.

Ward number 106 under borough XII saw 386 new dengue cases in the 42nd week which is the highest by any borough under KMC. Ward 101 under the same borough registered the highest cases during the same period (188). Ward 107 and 109 falling under the same borough registered 130 and 131 new cases in 42nd week respectively, reveals the survey. Borough XII recorded 965 cases in 42nd week, 811 cases in 41st week and 608 cases in 40th week. KMC registered cumulatively around 4,747 cases till 42nd week.

Borough X registered an increase by 86 in the 41st-42nd week while borough IX saw an increase by 50, borough XI by 52, borough I by 71, borough VIII by 44 during the same period.

According to the survey, borough X registered 684 new cases in 42nd week while the figure stood at 598 in the 41st week and 501 in 40th week. Borough IX saw 338 cases in 42nd week and 288 in

41st week. Borough XI registered 321 cases in 42nd week and 269 cases in 41st week. Borough XIII saw 299 new cases in 42nd week while borough VIII recorded 277, borough I saw 247 cases, XIV 244 cases, VII 199 cases, VI 160 cases during the same period.

Ward 112 under borough XI saw 134 fresh cases in the 42nd week. Ward 99 under borough X and ward 115 under borough XIII registered 116 cases each in 42nd week.