Dengue awareness rally held in all 144 wards

Kolkata: In its endeavour to create awareness against dengue, Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC)organised colourful rallies in all its 144 wards. Kolkata is the only city in the country where dengue awareness campaigns are held on such a massive scale.



Along with the ward councillors people from all walks of life, clubs, students from different educational institutions and important personalities took part in the rallies.

In Chetla mayor Firhad Hakim took part in the rally while Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor and head of KMC's Health department joined the rally in ward 11. Mohun Kumar Gupta led the rally in ward 17.

The KMC will hold another rally on February 15, which will be led by Mayor Hakim. Imminent personalities from Tollywood, players, professionals, school children and college students including KMC officials will take part in the campaign to create awareness against dengue.

The KMC has taken a comprehensive programme to control the spread of the disease. Twenty vulnerable wards have been identified and teams comprising employees from the Building, Solid Waste Management and Health departments have been set up to visit every household, institutional buildings, government hospitals and private nursing homes, housing complexes for the state and central government employees. Atin Ghosh takes part in the drives quite often. The teams examine the garbage collection, examine whether the overhead water tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered or not.