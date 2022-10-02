Dengue awareness drive: KMC opens 144 kiosks across city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has opened 144 kiosks, one in each ward to create awareness against dengue during the Pujas.



All the 144 Urban Primary Health Centres and 15 Dengue Detection Clinics will remain open between October 1 and 10. The kiosks will function for the next 25 days and through the public address system people will be made aware of the dos and don'ts.

Debashis Biswas, OSD and chief vector control officer said rainfall is less by 50 per cent than 2021.The irregular rainfall with short duration is idel for breeding the of dengue carrying mosquitoes.

To combat dengue, community participation is mandatory.

The KMC has distributed posters carrying the dos and don'ts in 1700 community Puja pandals across the city as a part of its awareness drive.

He urged people who are suffering from fever to go to the KMC's Urban Primary Health Centres which are situated in every ward and get their blood samples tested.

The civic employees at the urban Primary Health Centres inform the person whose blood sample has been tested whether he has dengue or not. If he found to be afflicted with the disease, medicines and ORS are given free of cost.

Two kids, Amatra Dey studying in class III and Swapnaneel Das, studying in class VI are visiting different Puja pandals along with the judges and are carrying mosquito bats to kill them as a part of the awareness drive.

They remain at the pandals for 10 minutes and kill mosquitoes during that period. They have killed 29 mosquitoes in Netajinagar Low Lying club, one mosquito at New Town Sarbojonin, eight at Tallah Park Pratyah, five at Nabin Sarkar Street, six at Chorbagan Sarbojonin and one at Dum Dum Park.