Demolition of Talla Bridge likely to begin from Feb 1

Kolkata: The demolition of the Talla Bridge is likely to begin from February 1 and the whole process of dismantling the 57-year-old structure is expected to be completed within two and a half months.



According to Nabanna sources, both the state government and the Eastern Railways have given their green signal to go ahead with the demolition works which would begin from Shyambazar side of the bridge.

The State government has also agreed to pay the Railways Rs 8 crore as compensation for the damages to the railway property that would occur during razing of the bridge. The state PWD department and the Railways would jointly carry out the dismantling works.

The construction of a level crossing on the railway tracks under the arterial Talla Bridge would begin this month while the construction of the new Talla Bridge would begin from April 15. The project would be completed within one-and-a-half-year, sources said.

The state government has already given around Rs 14 crore to Eastern Railways to construct a level crossing on the tracks beneath the bridge for the movement of heavy vehicles after the bridge is dismantled. It may be mentioned here that the state government had already floated a tender to construct the new Talla Bridge, which will be a four-lane cable-stayed one. The new Talla Bridge will be completed at an approximate cost of Rs 268 crore.

Talla Bridge, which connects the city with North 24-Parganas, had been declared as 'most vulnerable', following which movement of heavy vehicles was restricted on it. Earlier, there was an attempt to dismantle the existing bridge from early January this year but it could not be executed as the level crossing was not constructed.

According to the state government, the agency which will be selected through open bidding for constructing the new bridge would have to complete it within one-and-a-half-year. The government has also fixed the responsibility on the agency constructing the bridge to conduct maintenance work of the bridge for the next ten years after its completion.