Demolition of Posta flyover to begin today

Kolkata: The stage is set for the razing of the Vivekananda flyover popularly known as Posta flyover in Girish Park which will begin from Monday. The state Urban Development (UD) department has launched an app through which the CCTV footage of the demolition work can be monitored at the highest-level of including the UD minister.



"We have installed CCTV in and around the portion of the flyover which will be dismantled. The CCTV footage will be captured through an app. The safety of the people living in and around the flyover is of utmost importance and we have taken all such measures," Chandrima Bhattacharjee, UD minister said.

The minister along with CEO Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority Antara Acharya visited the site on Saturday to check the safety measures and preparedness for commencement of the razing work. Several advanced equipment like diamond cutters, heavy duty lifting machines, trestles and earth movers to cut and pull down the concrete slabs from the deck portion in small pieces without making any vibration and much noise have already being stationed at the work site.

RITES will be the executing agency for dismantling of the which had collapsed on March 31, 2016 leading to the death of 28 persons. The razing of the Nawab Lane area will be completed in the first phase which will take 45 days. KMDA will be spending Rs 16 crores for demolition of the flyover and removal of the debris.

The Kolkata Traffic Police has already finalised traffic diversion which will remain in place till August 15. A portion of Strand Road has been fully closed to facilitate demolition work of the first phase. Tram services on MG Road would be suspended till the demolition is over. MG Road will be open to all types of traffic on both sides from Strand Road to Central Avenue. North-bound lorries and other goods vehicles that take Strand Road will be diverted towards Central Avenue or Rabindra Sarani.