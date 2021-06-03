Demolition of Posta flyover to begin from June 15 in 4 phases

KOLKATA: Five years after its collapse, the state government has decided to demolish the Vivekananda flyover popularly known as Posta flyover, the work for which will start from June 15. The pulling down of the bridge which collapsed on March 31, 2016 leading to the death of 28 persons will take place in four phases. Firhad Hakim, who is the Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, held a meeting with Posta Bazar Merchant's Association in presence of RITES and KMDA officials and announced the decision of demolition of the flyover.



RITES will be the executing agency for dismantling of the flyover.

"The Kolkata Traffic Police will make necessary traffic diversion to ensure smooth flow of traffic while the work for pulling down will be executed. The first phase of the demolition will take 45 days," Hakim said.

A senior official of KMDA said all precautionary measures will be taken so that there is no damage to the buildings adjacent to the flyover when the dismantling work will be on.

The state government had formed a committee to decide on the fate of the flyover. Noted bridge expert V.K. Raina made a detailed health audit of the flyover and suggested that it should be demolished.

The state government is yet to decide whether it will come up with a new flyover after the bridge is razed completely.