Demolition of illegal bldg as per order: KMC to start geo-tagging

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing geo-tagging system to ensure that demolition of illegal buildings or dangerous and dilapidated buildings are carried out in a proper manner and are not stopped midway.



"It has been found that demolition orders given by the court or the hearing officer is not executed properly and work have got stalled soon after start. The geo-tagging will help our department to have a clear idea about whether demolition is being carried out in strict adherence to the order," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

He maintained that KMC will now hold real estate developers responsible for payment of outstanding property tax during the period of completion of construction and subsequent registration of apartments in the city.

There have been several instances when promoters have kept the land owners in the dark about the property tax payable to the KMC during the period of completion of construction and subsequent registration in the name of the owner. When the property tax bill is raised, the promoter deliberately walks away leaving tax liability upon the flat owners.

The civic body will also take strong action against the concerned lighting department official who will refuse a citizen coming with plea for installing lights, in cases when it becomes defunct or need of one or two lights. "We have been receiving complaints that citizens are being informed that there are no lights in store or funds for installing. The concerned officer who provides such lame excuses will be suspended," the Mayor stated.

In response to a complaint raised by 103 ward councilor Nandita Roy regarding suction pumps being used by a section of residents to lift water at the time of start of water supply, the Mayor said that KMC is planning to come out with an Act so that action can be taken against those using suction pumps resulting in less water flow at other households.

"Wherever we are receiving complaints we have conducted raids and in some cases we have seized pumps used for suction," he added.