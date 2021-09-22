Deluge: In separate incidents, 5 electrocuted in state on Tuesday

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, three members of a family including an 11-year-old boy were killed after getting electrocuted at Khardah in North 24-Parganas where the areas are still under knee-deep water after incessant rainfall for more than 24 hours till Tuesday early morning.



Total five persons were killed after getting electrocuted in the state on Tuesday. In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed getting electrocuted when he accidentally touched a bare overhead live wire that was lying on a waterlogged road after getting snapped from the light post at Titagarh in North 24-Parganas. The victim, Hiralal Roy, was a resident of Siuli Gosaipara and a class VIII student of Shantinagar High School.

Again a middle aged man died after getting electrocuted, one drowned and three left injured while returning on a boat after collecting relief materials at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore. The situation at Ghatal has also turned critical with different places in the areas getting inundated. The district administration initiated providing shelter to the residents of the area at camps and distributed relief materials among the affected people.

In Khardah, the tragic incident has taken place at Patulia Government Residential Quarter where the area gets inundated every year during monsoon. Even water enters houses and sometimes the situation turns worse with waist deep water.

The situation was quite similar on Tuesday with heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours. In the evening, local people found Raja Das (35), his wife Poulami Das (30) and their 11-year-old son Subho Das lying unconscious inside the room. They were declared brought dead when taken to Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital where all three of them were declared brought dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that Raja got electrocuted when he was putting the mobile phone charge into the socket. His wife and son also got electrocuted in an attempt to save them. Their four year old son remained unhurt.

Meanwhile, the water started receding from different areas in Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore. Major parts of around 47 blocks and eight municipalities were heavily inundated on Monday leaving 14 lakh people affected. According to the sources in the Disaster Management department, the situation in many areas have improved with no fresh spells of rainfall. The water started receding, but it is taking some time due to high tide.

However, certain parts in Amta and Udaynarayanpur are still under water. The areas including Matla, Ayupnagar and Mithakhaiyan are still under water. People in Bhagabanpur, Patashpur and Keshpur are still found at the camps.