Delta & UK variants traced in Darjeeling dist

Darjeeling: After neighbouring Sikkim, Delta and UK variants have been traced in the Darjeeling district.



"We had sent samples from Sikkim and the Darjeeling district at the National Institute of Bio Medical Genomics at Kalyani.

Reports of the samples from Sikkim showed more than 50 per cent infection with Delta strains. The samples of the Darjeeling district shows 5 of the Delta variant and 2 of the UK variant," stated Dr. Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Recently more than 97 persons had been infected with the Delta variant in Sikkim. The persons infected with the same variant inthe Darjeeling district are from Siliguri and the Hills. However, the silver lining is that all the persons infected with the Delta and UK variants have recovered.

Darjeeling district on Tuesday reported 39 fresh cases with 13 from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 3 from Darjeeling municipal area; 1 from Sukna; 3 from Kurseom Municipality area; 2 Mirik ; 3 Bijanbari; 2 Sukhipokhari; 1 from Kharibari, 4 Matigara; 6 from Naxalbari and 1 from Phansidewa. 52 cases have recovered.