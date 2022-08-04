Delivery boys of e-commerce platforms meet Labour minister

kolkata: The delivery boys associated with door-to-door food supply booked through app and articles booked through popular e-commerce sites met state Labour minister Becharam Manna on Wednesday and apprised the latter about the problems faced by them while executing their work.

The organisation of delivery boys under the banner of 'App Based Delivery and Temporary (gig) Workers Union', in their deputation to the minister informed the him that in a number of occasions they are subjected to sufferings without any fault on their part.

"In case there is a delay in food supply and the customers do not provide good rating, the organisations with which we are associated block us and do not allow us to work. There have been instances when we have been fired too. Often, there are weather issues, traffic congestion and delay in preparation of food by the restaurants that contribute to late delivery. However, our office hardly provides any chance to us to explain the reason behind such delay. So, we have approached the minister and urged him to hold a tripartite meeting with the companies, our representatives and state government members so that our problems are resolved," one of the union members said.

He also pointed out the issues of fine levied upon delivery boys for parking of their two wheelers in front of some restaurants. "I have accepted the deputation. Let me examine it properly and then we will get back to them," Manna added.