Delhi youth found dead in city flat

kolkata: Mystery shrouds death of an aspiring choreographer, who was found hanging inside a flat in Jadavpur area, on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old youth, Ankit Gupta, was a native of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

He had been residing with a model at her flat in Regent Estate since last year.

According to sources, on Monday night a party was held in the flat. Besides Gupta and his woman friend, two more people had attended the party, sources added. The party continued till the wee hours of Tuesday.

Later, all four of them went to sleep. Around 1:30 pm, the woman woke up and found Gupta was still sleeping.

Despite knocking on the door repeatedly, he did not respond. Later, the woman and her friends broke the door and found Gupta was hanging from the ceiling fan.

Immediately, Jadavpur police station was informed.

Police later sent the body for autopsy examination.

Though cops suspect it to be a case of suicide, the exact cause of Gupta's death is yet to be ascertained. Cops came to know that Gupta had no connection with his parents and other family members as they were against his decision to be a choreographer.

Police have been interrogating the woman to find out if Gupta was depressed.