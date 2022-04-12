Delhi govt releases ex-gratia of Rs 11.6 cr to 23.K const workers

New Delhi: Around 23,256 construction workers in the Capital received financial support of Rs 5,000 each. The AAP-led government released



Rs 11.6 crore for 23,256 workers affected by the construction ban due to pollution on Monday, which will reach their bank accounts in two days.

The grant was announced by the government in November as a result of the ban on construction activities due to air pollution but several construction workers had complained that they had not received it due to some glitch related to their bank accounts. Every construction worker who has completed the bank amendment till March 23, 2022, has received Rs 5,000 in the current instalment, the government announced.

In the first phase, which was immediately after the ban in November, the government had provided assistance of

Rs 245 crore to 4.92 lakh workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

In the second phase, Rs 41.9 crore was distributed to 83,000 workers on Holi this year. In the current instalment, an amount of Rs 11.6 crore has been distributed to over 23,000 construction workers who have successfully updated their bank accounts. This amount has been given to all the construction workers registered with the construction board before November 24, 2021.

The government had announced a grant of Rs 5,000 to each construction worker and an amount of Rs 350 crore was released for this.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there are about 11 lakh construction workers, out of which 9 lakh workers have registered with the Construction Workers' Welfare Board. "I urge the workers, who have not received the assistance, to get the requirements by the bank updated as soon as possible. They can get their bank account details modified free of cost on the e-district website. The assistance amount will be sent to their accounts by the government in the next payment cycle," he said.