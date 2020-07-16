Delhi govt forms two panels to plan modalities of own education board

New Delhi: After what the Delhi government has called an "exemplary result" in the performance of state-run schools in the 12th Standard CBSE examinations this year, Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday took plans to formulate and launch Delhi's very own education board forward - announcing the formation of two committees that will prepare the scheme and framework for the new Delhi State Education Board.



The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had in this year's budget announced plans for Curriculum reforms and creating a new board of education for the Capital, which would start with all existing schools run by the Delhi government.

The first committee, comprising Professor Ankur Sarin (faculty member, IIM Ahmedabad), Dr Wilima Wadhwa (Director of ASER Centre), Ashok Pandey (Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools) amongst others, is expected to critically study global best practices in learning assessment and re-imagine current assessment practices to provide a roadmap for what the Education Department has called "an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the new education board of Delhi".

The Delhi government said that the second committee will be responsible for the creation of a new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 years recommend the best strategy for the city's pre-primary, primary and upper primary classes based on international learning practices and reforms.

Members of this committee include Abha Adams (Advisor Education, Step by Step School), Ameeta Wattal (Principal, Springdales School), Dr Rukmini Banerji (CEO, Pratham Education Foundation), Vinod Karate (Social Entrepreneur and CEO, The Teacher App) among others.

Sisodia said the last five years had shown what the Delhi government's education model can achieve from within the existing education system. "Now the aim is to redefine the education system to prepare our students for the challenges of the 21st-century world," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"98 per cent result (in CBSE 12 exams) is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level. Our vision for the next five years is to transform the education system of Delhi and it is our hope that these two committees would tell us the 'how'," Sisodia added.