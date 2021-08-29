Delhi-bound Air India flight delayed as tyre bursts on taxiway

Kolkata: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Kolkata airport could not take off as per schedule on Saturday morning after one of the tyres burst on the taxiway.



However, none of the 203 passengers on board sustained any injury due to the incident.

The tyre burst emitting a loud noise following which the pilot immediately informed the air traffic control, consequently the aircraft was brought back to the parking bay. The passengers and cabin crew members were made to de-board the plane, following which engineers attended to it.

"There was some technical issue that resulted in a delay. Arrangements for lunch were made for the passengers," a spokesperson of Air India said.

The flight finally took off at around 3.30 pm over 4 hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.