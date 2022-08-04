Delhi & Assam cops stop Bengal CID teams probing J'khand MLAs' 'cash haul case'

KOLKATA: The Delhi Police allegedly stopped a team of West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from searching the home of a suspect in the national Capital in connection with the cash seizure case, involving three arrested Congress legislators from Jharkhand, despite having a search warrant. It is also alleged that another state CID team — which had gone to Assam to collect the CCTV footage allegedly showing the three MLAs reaching the Assam capital on July 29 and leaving on July 30 — was obstructed at Guwahati Airport by Assam Police.



However, a senior officer of Guwahati Police told a news agency that they have accorded full cooperation to their counterparts from the neighbouring state in the investigation into the case.

"The rumour that we have detained them is completely wrong. In fact, they are roaming around the city in the vehicle provided by us," the officer said.

Meanwhile, amid the row, the Delhi Police claimed of 'legal discrepancies', and the "warrant was not executable".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest Delhi Manoj C claimed: "A team of West Bengal (WB) Police had arrived today for the execution of a search warrant in the area of South West district. Initially, Delhi Police provided all necessary assistance to WB Police for the execution of the search warrant. However, legal discrepancies were noticed during the execution of the same. Accordingly, legal opinion was sought which revealed that the warrant is not executable. Hence, the same was conveyed to WB Police."

Earlier, the three suspended Congress MLAs — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap, and Naman Bixal — were arrested in Howrah district on July 31 with about Rs 49 lakh cash.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised questions as to why the CID team was stopped from conducting a search at the house of the suspect.

According to sources, during the probe, the name of a person — identified as Sidharth Majumdar — cropped up. He is suspected to be involved in the case as a middle man. The CID had appealed before the CJM Court, Howrah to seek a search warrant on Tuesday. The warrant was eventually granted. With the search warrant, a four-member CID team led by an Inspector went to Delhi.

On Wednesday, the CID officers first went to the South Campus police station and submitted a copy of the warrant. When the CID team reached Majumdar's house, they found he was not there.

But before the CID officers could start their raid, the escorting cops from the South Campus police station stopped them from conducting the search operation. The CID claimed that the action by the Delhi Police might lead to the 'disappearance of crucial evidence'.

Reportedly, Arijit Bhattacharya, a member of the CID team in Delhi, said that the local police cited technical grounds to stop them from searching Majumdar's residence. "The local police initially cooperated and accompanied us to the suspect's residence but after a while, they said we have to leave because the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, in whose name the warrant is issued, was not present. We explained that the IO issued an authorisation letter since he cannot physically visit all locations during a probe. But, we were not allowed to search the premises."

It had been alleged that the CID officers were taken to nearby R K Puram police station and asked to wait there. As soon as the information reached the state CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban in Kolkata, senior officials started communicating with the Delhi Police. Sources informed that to sort out the matter, Inspector General of CID, Pranav Kumar and two other senior officials will visit Delhi.

"In course of investigation of Panchla PS Case No 276/22 a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of DCP South West. Personal intervention of CP Delhi is requested. Delhi Police," read a tweet posted from the official handle of state CID.

In another tweet, the CID mentioned: "The case involves seizure of huge cash from 3 MLAs of Jharkhand. Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct a lawful search will lead to the disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the DP officers who prevented the search. CP Delhi."

In a similar manner, when the second team of Bengal CID officers reached the CISF office at Guwahati Airport and was going through the procedure to get the CCTV footage, a team from Assam Police reached the spot and compelled them to go along. They were taken to a police station there.

Later in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) tweeted: "BJP4India, we have only one question for you - WHAT ARE YOU SO AFRAID OF? Despite having a search warrant, why is Delhi Police not allowing WB CID to search the premises of Sidharth Majumdar, who allegedly played a key role in attempts made towards toppling the Jharkhand Govt?"

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted: "TMC raises Jharkhand MLA BRIBES issue. This morning a CID team from WB was restrained by Delhi Police (DCP SouthW) to conduct search & raid at place of an accused in Delhi in case related to Jharkhand MLAs despite having a warrant from court."

Meanwhile, Mahendra Agarwal, the owner of the office in the Bikaner Building where the CID conducted a raid on Tuesday, was detained on Wednesday from the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

CID sleuths came to know that the money seized from the three suspended Congress MLAs was sent by Agarwal. While interrogating the businessman, he fell sick and was rushed to SSKM Hospital where his health check-up was done.

As no major health issues were found, Agarwal was released from the hospital and was again taken to Bhabani Bhaban for further interrogation. Till reports last came in, Agarwal was being interrogated.