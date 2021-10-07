'Delegation of TMC MPs met families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence'

Kolkata: Continuing her support to families of the farmers who were allegedly crushed under the car of BJP leader's son in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that members of her party has managed to reach their family members crossing all hurdles.



A delegation of TMC MPs on Tuesday met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence, claiming that they 'dodged' policemen by posing as tourists.

The TMC delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen. It needs a mention that farmers were crushed under vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in BJP-run Uttar Pradesh.

"Farmers were killed at Lakhimpur Kheri. It is inhumane. Leaders of Trinamool Congress only managed to reach their family members after trying different routes that took them 12 long hours to reach their houses," Banerjee said while addressing a programme at Nazrul Manch where the annual number of "Jago Bangla" was released.

The TMC leaders had claimed that the UP Police tried to stop them while on their way to the victims' residences. They even had to pose as tourists on being stopped by police.

They had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Lakhimpur Kheri despite attending a function in Lucknow on Tuesday.