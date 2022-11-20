D.El.Ed part II: Board issues regulation for holding examination

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has issued strict instructions for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) part two examination, to be held from November 28 to November 30.



The board has clearly stated that any candidate caught cheating or following dishonest means during the examination will be expelled from taking the entire test. At least 45,000 candidates will be participating in this examination from 596 private and 60 government colleges.

In another step to ensure transparency, the primary education board has ordered this examination to be held in state government schools and colleges instead of the candidate's home centre.

The WBBPE president Gautam Pal has been firm on this decision and made it clear that the examination will be conducted with transparency and following of all the rules. He had said that even if there are allegations against any examination centre for going against the rules, the board will take disciplinary action against them.

The board has already notified that no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre with any kind of notes, books, or any device like a mobile phone, pager, or calculator.

"If anybody is found to be with any of such devices, she/he will be expelled from the entire system of examination," the primary education board notice stated.

The hard copies of the admit cards will be handed over to the respective D.El.Ed. institutes from November 21 to November 23.