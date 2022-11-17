D.EL.Ed: Board to hold final sem exam at govt schools & colleges

kolkata: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will be holding the Diploma in Elementary Education final semester examination scheduled to be held in the last week of November at state schools and government colleges instead of D.EL.Ed colleges.



In the state, there are at least 600 D.El.Ed colleges. About 45,000 students take the examination every semester. The D.El.Ed course spans over two years and involves training the aspirants to become primary teachers.

There have been allegations of unfair means and not following the rules in these examinations in past. To see that there is no ill practice and ensure transparency, the president of WBBPE reportedly took this step.

According to Pal, every semester of the degree will be held in state schools and government colleges this year. These examinations will be conducted according to the procedure.

Recently, a case was filed at the Calcutta High Court against a college teacher for allegedly seeking money from students who came to get trained for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). They alleged that the accused would only pass them in practical tests after they coughed up a certain amount of money. The lawyer representing the students said that the incident had taken place at a D.El.Ed college in Malda.