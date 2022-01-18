Delay in supply: Price of rice rises

kolkata: Price of rice shot up due dealyed supply and rise in demand amid rise in Covid cases.



The cost of rice per kg has gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 10 depending upon the quality. The price of minikat rice was Rs 36 to Rs 40 in December last year. Now the price Rs 48- Rs 50. Baskati was Rs 48- Rs 50 in December last year.

Now the price is Rs 55- Rs 60. The price of Ratna was Rs 26 – Rs 30 in Deecmber Last year. Now the price is Rs 30- Rs 35. Dehradun Rice Rs 70- Rs 80. Now the price is Rs 90- Rs 100.

The price of Basmati which was Rs 60 in the old season. However, in the new season it should go down. But this time it the price rose up to Rs 70.

"The main reason of price hike of rice is the crop loss due to untimely rain. The crop loss was the reason was shortagae of all types of variety of rice in India," said Suraj Agarwal of Rice Villa.