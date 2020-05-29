Delay in SET results due to lockdown

Kolkata: The publication of results of State Eligibility Test (SET) for recruitment of Assistant Professors in different government aided colleges across the state has been delayed due to the lockdown that has been imposed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.



The West Bengal College Service Commission has completed all procedures and is expecting that the results will be brought out soon after the lockdown is lifted. The present lockdown in educational institutions in the state is till June 10 and in case of schools it has been extended till June 30 after the cyclonic storm Amphan damaged several school buildings across the state. The SET examination this year was conducted on January 19 and the evaluation of the answer scripts was completed by February end. There is a eight member committee that is associated with the examination procedure and publication of results. Two members of this committee are representatives from the University Grants Commission. They come to the city and all the committee members sit for a meeting and then the dates for results are finalised. These UGC members have not been able to turn up from outstation till now due to the lockdown and so the announcement of results has been delayed.

"We are hopeful that they will be reaching the state soon after the lockdown is lifted and we will be able to publish the results in quick time," said Dipak Kar, Chairman of College Service Commission. The other members of the committee are representatives from the state Higher Education department and some Vice Chancellors of state universities.

The UGC informs the Commission of the date of arrival of their representatives a few days prior and accordingly the Commission informs the other members of the state and the meeting date is fixed. It is learnt that the Commission has already informed UGC about finishing the process of evaluation through written intimidations on March 1 and 15 respectively. In the last 5 years nearly 5,000 candidates have been recommended for Assistant Professors & Librarians in different state aided colleges after clearing SET. A senior official of the Commission said that the notification for SET examination was published in the month of September 2019.