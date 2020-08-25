Delay in clearence from Rlys holding up work at Majerhat Bridge: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that completion of the construction of Majerhat Bridge is getting deferred due to the delay in getting certain clearances from the Railways.



Banerjee said in the virtual review meeting that the delay in getting the clearance is hampering the momentum of the work which is leading to inconvenience of lakhs of people residing in Behala and its surrounding areas.

At the same time she directed additional chief secretary of the state Public Works Department Naveen Prakash to take up the issue with the authorities.

A major portion of the Majerhat Bridge had collapsed on September 4 in 2018. Later, the state government had decided to bring down the entire structure and to construct a new one in its place.

In an earlier occasion in 2019, the Chief Minister had to write to the Minister of Railways requesting to take steps so that the necessary clearances were given as early as possible to construct the superstructure of the Majerhat Bridge. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had given the necessary clearances only after the Chief Minister had raised the issue in the presence of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting at Bhubaneswar.