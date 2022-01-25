'Definition of hybrid needed in Wildlife Protection Act'

Kolkata: Genome sequencing conducted by Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in the case of confiscation of a lion cub in a joint raid by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and West Bengal State Forest Department in June 2019 has established that the cub is of hybrid origin. The findings have raised serious questions on the capital management of lions considering the fact that 'hybrid' has no definition in Wildlife Protection Act till date.



"The use of maternally and paternally inherited markers have identified that the rescued lion cub shared ancestry from both Asiatic as well as African lion," Dhriti Banerjee, Director ZSI said.

ZSI has already communicated its findings to the state Forest department. However, as the confiscated lion cub was found to be of a hybrid origin, it is now entirely up to the court on how it should consider this case. The three persons, who were arrested from Belghoria Expressway during the raid are presently facing trial with the case being heard at Barrackpore court in North 24 Parganas.

"There are provisions of punishment under Wildlife Protection Act when it concerns illegal trafficking against Asiatic lion. But as hybrid has no definition under such act, there is high probability that the offenders will evade prosecution. Moreover, there is no inkling of idea about whether the animal has been born in captivity or in the wild," ZSI scientist Mukesh Thakur said, who led the present study.

Considering this matter, ZSI scientists have started raising their voices to incorporate punishment in cases of such 'hybrid' origin.

"It is a true example of science-driven action-oriented research, that not only yielded new learning but opened-up new dimensions to think beyond boundaries for all the forensic experts/scientists involved. Indeed, we need extensive research in wildlife forensics and change in perception of calling it service industry," added Thakur.

Species assignment of any seized material using DNA analysis has been a routine and widely accepted standard procedure in providing scientific advisory for the legal prosecution of wildlife cases. However, the present study exhibits the application of genome sequencing in thinking beyond routine identification and contributes to the operating procedures of wildlife forensics.