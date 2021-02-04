Defecting TMC leaders are corrupt, charges to be probed: Mamata

ALIPURDUAR: Without naming former minister Rajib Banerjee who recently quit the TMC and join the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that irregularities have been detected in the recruitment of forest department personnel during his tenure.



The TMC supremo, training her guns at all deserters, said they would be defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls and "their shops will be closed after the elections".

"A person who was responsible for the recruitment of 'Bana Sahayaks' in the forest department indulged in corrupt methods. We will investigate it. Everything will be investigated. The person after indulging in corruption has now joined the BJP. He is now lecturing others," she said.

Rajib Banerjee, who was a Forest minister in the state Cabinet, switched over to the BJP last week.

Slamming turncoats, who left the TMC to cross over to the BJP, Banerjee claimed that only the "greedy ones" are joining the saffron party.

"Those who want to leave the party should do so. The doors are open. But if you are in the party you have to work as a disciplined soldier. Let me tell you, those who have switched political allegiance will be defeated in the elections, their shops will be shut after that," she added.

The BJP can buy some corrupt leaders but it can never buy a dedicated member or cadre of the TMC, she asserted, while addressing a party meeting here.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Banerjee made it clear that one has to genuinely work hard for the masses to get a party ticket. "Party tickets cannot be bought nor will lobbying help. Anyone who works hard will be given the party ticket. There are recommendations from district committees but the state committee decides the candidates. You cannot buy MP, MLA tickets in the TMC," she cautioned.

Addressing her party workers, Banerjee stated that the BJP will have to be shown the exit from both Bengal and the country.

The Chief Minister stated that while the TMC wanted peace, development and harmony, the BJP wants the opposite. "The BJP party has started to rot. They only lie, instigate communal riots and unrest."

She stated that her government has done their utmost to uplift the marginalised and the downtrodden while the BJP has simply indulged in lies and empty assurances.

With Banerjee leading the sloganeering, the swelling crowds chanted in unison "Aneywala chunao mein BJP ko viday do, viday do," (in the coming elections, ensure exit of the BJP).