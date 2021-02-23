Defamation case against Amit Shah shifted to Bankshall Court

Kolkata: A designated MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar on Monday forwarded the defamation case filed against Union Home minister Amit Shah by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, also known as Bankshall Court, in Kolkata citing jurisdiction issues.



The special court at Bidhannagar on Friday had issued summons to Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on

February 22.

Shah's counsel Brajesh Jha appeared before the court on Monday and submitted that the address of the Home minister mentioned in the summons was incorrect.

The summons were issued in the address of Murlidhar Sen Lane where the state BJP office is located. Banerjee's counsel said two addresses were then provided to the court, one of Delhi and another of Ahmedabad.

He added that the address provided earlier by the complainant was of the BJP office in Kolkata.

After hearing both parties the special judge directed that the matter should be sent to the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Court in Kolkata as the address was beyond the jurisdiction of the MP/MLA court. The next hearing is scheduled at the MM court on March 22. According to the complaint. Shah had made certain defamatory statements against Banerjee at the "Yuva Swabhiman Samabesh Rally" of the BJP held at Mayo Road in Kolkata on August 11, 2018.

During his speech Shah had alleged Banerjee's involvement in ponzi schemes which was publicised in

various media.

Following this a criminal complaint was filed on August 28, 2018 under section 500 of Indian Penal Code (Punishment for Defamation) and the cognizance was taken on the same date.

The judge had directed that Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to the charge of defamation.