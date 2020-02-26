Deeply disturbed: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed all to maintain peace in light of the deteriorating law and order situation over the CAA protests in the national Capital.



At the Kolkata airport, while leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend the meeting of Eastern Zonal Council (EZC), she said: "We are very much disturbed and we are extremely concerned about the situation there."

She further said: "There is no place for violence in our country. The people of India are peace-loving and they don't want violence. We are keeping a close watch. We appeal to everyone to maintain calm."

Banerjee's statement came in connection with Delhi ahead of the EZC interaction at Bhubaneswar where Union Home minister Amit Shah will be holding meetings with Chief Ministers and top brass of Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand respectively.

There will be discussions on different inter-state issues and matters related to the region that the four states cover. According to the sources, there are some crucial inter-state matters that the Bengal government may raise in the meeting.