'Deep depression weakens, intensity of rainfall to reduce'

Kolkata: The deep depression that remained over coastal areas of Bengal and adjoining Odisha on early Saturday moved west-northwestwards in the afternoon with a speed of 22 kmph. As it has weakened, the intensity of rainfall will reduce in south Bengal in the next 24 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the coastal districts and some of the western districts of Bengal will receive spells of moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. Kolkata's weather will improve from Sunday after.

The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature at 25.5 degree Celsius which was one degree below normal. The highest temperature remained at around 30.6 degree Celsius on Friday. The MeT office predicted that the lowest temperature may remain at 27 degree Celsius on Sunday while the highest temperature may hover around 33 degree Celsius. The city's sky may remain partially cloudy on Sunday morning and the situation may improve later in the day.

The system was about 60 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), about 70 km southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and about170 km east-northeast of Jharsuguda (Odisha) in the afternoon. It laid centered over Bengal and adjoining north Odisha near latitude, about 40 km southwest of Kharagpur (Bengal), 30 km northeast of Baripada (Odisha) and 120 km southeast of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) in the morning.

"Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over North Odisha and coastal districts of southwest Gangetic West Bengal", a weather official said. Spells of heavy rainfall lashed several south Bengal districts on Friday evening due to the impact of the low pressure.

Several parts of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas received spells of rainfall on Saturday as well. Some parts of Kolkata also received scattered rainfall in the past 24 hours. The districts like Birbhum and Purulia witnessed isolated heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall will decrease in the next 24 hours.