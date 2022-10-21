Deep depression on Oct 22; may hit Bengal coast by Oct 25: MeT

Kolkata: In view of a low-pressure area (LPA) formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday—which is expected to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal around October 22 according to the Indian Meteorological department (IMD)—Nabanna cancelled the leaves of all employees associated with work-related with disaster management and asked them to report at work while those who are already on leave have been asked to join duty on October 22.



The District Magistrates (DMs) and secretaries have been asked to communicate this directive to all their employees. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while inaugurating a Kali Puja in the city after returning from her four-day tour of northern Bengal, said that the state government was taking all measures to combat the situation.

According to the weather forecast, the low pressure may intensify into a deep depression by October 23 and it is likely to subsequently re-curve northwards before intensifying into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it may move north-northeast wards and reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25. The IMD has also advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea from October 23 onwards until further notice.

A 'Red' warning has been issued by the IMD for fishermen. 'Yellow' warning has been issued for the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore which will receive heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25. At least 12 NDRF teams have been kept on alert at South and North 24-Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata.

The prediction also said that wind measuring around 60-70 kmph with gusting 80 kmph is likely to sweep over North Bay of Bengal on October 24. The wind speed may touch 70-80 kmph on October 25. Various south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms on October 24 and 25.

"A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on October 22 and into a deep depression on October 23. It will recurve and intensify into a cyclonic storm," reads a statement issued by the MeT office on Thursday.

Though, the IMD has not yet provided any detailed information on the intensity, trajectory and landfall area of the possible cyclone. If it develops, it will be the post-monsoon season's first cyclone.