Deep depression brings heavy rain in state

Kolkata: In the wake of a heavy rainfall prediction in South Bengal, the state government has issued an alert to various districts. Coastal districts have been directed to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas near the coastlines. The state government has opened a control room at Nabanna through which the situation in the districts will be monitored by government officials for the next two days. The control room number is 2214-3526.



Low pressure developed around 150 km away from Sagar Island on the Odisha side on Friday evening. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore indicated that it would turn into a deep depression in the next six hours.

Earlier in the day, the low pressure gained some strength while hovering over the North-east Bay of Bengal and East Central Bay of Bengal, close to the Bangladesh and Myanmar side late in the afternoon before moving towards the western parts. It is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh, the weather office forecast said.

Spells of heavy rainfall lashed several South Bengal districts on Friday evening due to the impact of the low pressure. Several parts of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas received heavy rainfall accompanied by strong breeze and thundershowers. Some parts of Kolkata also received scattered rainfall in various parts. Districts like Birbhum and Purulia also witnessed spells of heavy rainfall late in the evening. The intensity of rainfall will increase in the next 24 hours. The low pressure that formed over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coastal areas, said the MeT office.

Other South Bengal districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore also received spells of rainfall. It will intensify in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said. "As the low pressure will move further towards the coastlines late on Friday, the speed will reduce gradually. It will have maximum impact on Digha in East Midnapore and Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts yet. There may be thundershowers in some pockets of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri," the MeT office added.