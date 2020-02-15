Dedicated numbers for students to call cops if disturbed by loud music

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday, in its endeavour to help students prepairning for their Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations has introduced dedicated WhatsApp numbers to lodge complaints in case examinees of the upcoming board examinations get disturbed for others playing loud music or any such issues.



One can also dial the usual helpline number 100 for the same purpose.

In a tweet, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma stated "Wish the students all the best for their exams. In case of any disturbance to your studies due to loud music, miking etc or any other issue #Dial100 or Call/WhatsApp message at the following numbers!! #WeCareWeDare @KPTrafficDept @KolkataPolice @MamataOfficial"

The whatsapp numbers are 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365. One may also call in these numbers for necessary assistance.

The Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations are going to start from 18 February and 12 March respectively. ICSE examination will begin from 27 March.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her greetings to all examiners. Her government has ensured all sorts of support to students.

It may be mentioned that the police have also taken several steps to ensure further better traffic movement during the days of the examinations so that the examinees can reach examination centres without facing any inconvenience.