Dedicated beds to be allotted for dengue patients in various hosps

KOLKATA: With the number of dengue infected cases in Bengal almost touching 10,000 so far, the State government has decided to allot dedicated beds for dengue patients in various government hospitals.



The number of critical care beds will also be reserved for dengue patients in these hospitals.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting carried out by the city's Mayor Firhad Hakim, health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday afternoon. It was decided that around 80 general beds would be dedicated for dengue patients at Beliaghata ID Hospital while 10 critical care beds will also be there for the dengue patients who require critical care intervention. As many as 60 general beds will be dedicated for dengue patients at MR Bangur Hospital and 10 critical care beds. Dedicated beds would be reserved for children as well at the Dr BC Roy Children Hospital.

Around four hospitals in the city have been directed to conduct dengue tests round the clock, as there is a spike in dengue cases in some pockets. These hospitals are Beliaghata ID Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, SSKM Hospital and the School of Tropical Medicine. Reports will be given by these hospitals within 5-6 hrs from the time of tests. KMC labs which conduct dengue tests do not operate at night.

KMC has also decided to run fever camps in 24 wards under its jurisdiction where dengue cases have been reported in certain pockets in the past few weeks.

Camps will be carried out at school buildings, local clubs. Treatment will also be carried out from these camps and medicines will be distributed at free of costs.

State government has again directed various private labs to share data related to dengue tests with the Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. Teams will be formed to maintain surveillance on the private hospitals and labs.

The KMC will fly drones over the high rise buildings.