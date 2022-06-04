'Dedicated 7 to 8 hours every day for studies'
balurghat: Sougata Ghosh, who has stood seventh along with nine others in Madhyamik examination, aspires to become an engineer. Sougata is a student of Balurghat High School. He has scored 687 marks.
"It's my dream to become an engineer in the future. The success that I attained is because of the constant support of my parents. I have to mention the name of my school teachers as well because of their unconditional effort," Sougata said.
Sougata resides in Balurghat's Chalk Bhabani area. His father Goutam Ghosh, who was a former student of the same school where his son studies, runs a stationary shop.
He used to dedicate seven to eight hours every day to prepare for the first board exams.
"I studied the text book of each subject thoroughly. This helped to clear concepts in each subject. There is no alternative to continuous study and I personally feel only studying just before an exam is useless. I had no pressure from family members for ranking in the merit list," he said. Srijit Saha, the headmaster of Balurghat High School, said: "We are all proud of Sougata's outstanding result. It was a joint effort of both the student and the teachers who helped him in his studies."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shah reviews security situation3 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Govt ratifies 8.1 pc EPF interest rate for 2021-223 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata announces new industries near Singur alongside bountiful...3 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
'Europe should not consider its problems world problems'3 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
'National parks must have ESZ of 1 km from its boundaries'3 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT