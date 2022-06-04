'Dedicated 7 to 8 hours every day for studies'

balurghat: Sougata Ghosh, who has stood seventh along with nine others in Madhyamik examination, aspires to become an engineer. Sougata is a student of Balurghat High School. He has scored 687 marks.



"It's my dream to become an engineer in the future. The success that I attained is because of the constant support of my parents. I have to mention the name of my school teachers as well because of their unconditional effort," Sougata said.

Sougata resides in Balurghat's Chalk Bhabani area. His father Goutam Ghosh, who was a former student of the same school where his son studies, runs a stationary shop.

He used to dedicate seven to eight hours every day to prepare for the first board exams.

"I studied the text book of each subject thoroughly. This helped to clear concepts in each subject. There is no alternative to continuous study and I personally feel only studying just before an exam is useless. I had no pressure from family members for ranking in the merit list," he said. Srijit Saha, the headmaster of Balurghat High School, said: "We are all proud of Sougata's outstanding result. It was a joint effort of both the student and the teachers who helped him in his studies."