'Dedicate Shiksha Ratna to all related to institute...'

kolkata: The principal of St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Rev. Father (Dr.) Dominic Savio, is one of the recipients of this year's 'Shiksha Ratna' award, given by the state government, on the occasion of the Teachers' Day. The award is given in recognition of the outstanding service and contribution in the field of education.



Upon receiving the award, Father Savio said, "I am very happy to receive the Shiksha Ratna award 2021. This award is actually in honour of the institution and all related to St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, such as the Jesuit priests, staff, students, alumni, parents and well-wishers. It has not only given recognition to the high standard of academics pursued in St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, but also to the high values of social commitment the institution instills among its students and alumni. This award, no doubt, gives us encouragement to do more. It also gives us a call to extend our service of education to more people, especially who can't afford to study."

He also mentioned that the recognition would definitely encourage to build the new campus of the College at EM Bypass, which would be a hub of communication studies and the integrated research facility of the college.