Decongest Kona Expressway: 'Identify alternate route using which trucks can enter city...'

Howrah: In a bid to resolve the decade-old problem of traffic congestion on Kona Expressway, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the police to find an alternate route using which the trucks can enter Kolkata even in daytime.



The direction has been given as trucks are not allowed to enter the city before 9 pm considering it would adversely affect the city's traffic movement. As a result, the trucks remain parked on the expressway the entire day till they are allowed to enter the city at 9 pm.

The Chief Minister has directed to identify an alternate route using which the trucks can be allowed to enter the city so that no congestion takes place on Kona highway and at the same time the city's traffic movement also does not get affected.

It needs to be mentioned that Kona Expressway serves as the entry point to the city and the number of vehicles that operate on the expressway has gone up manifold in the past few years.

At the same time one wants to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, from the National Highway and also needs to take the Kona Expressway. A project has also been taken up to build a six-lane elevated corridor over Kona Expressway that will connect National Highway 6 with Vidyasagar Setu.

The chief minister also directed the HRBC authorities to give a fresh coat of paint on Vidyasagar Setu and to take necessary measures to ensure cleanliness of Maa Flyover as she recently found the signboard carrying the name of flyover is full of dust.