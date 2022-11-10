Decomposed body of woman recovered

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of a woman's decomposed body from near the Nalta Kali Bari in Durganagar area under jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning local residents of Nalta Kali Bari area got a foul smell and searched for its source. When they went near a bush, they were stunned to see a decomposed body. Immediately police were informed. Cops of Dum Dum police station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. It was found that the body is of a woman of about 40 years of age. As the body was decomposed looking for any injury mark was impossible for the cops.

Police have requested for collection of DNA samples for identification. All concerned messages have been circulated as per the standard operating procedure to all the police stations of the state. A case has been registered at the Dum Dum police station on charges of murder (302 IPC) and causing disappearance of evidence of offence (201 IPC) against unknown accused person.