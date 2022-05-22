Decomposed body of woman found in flat
kolkata: Tension spread at a housing complex located on Raja Rammohan Roy road in Behala, after a woman's decomposed body was recovered on Sunday morning.
The woman, identified as Kamalika Dasgupta (49), used to stay alone since her father passed away around four years ago. According to sources, Kamalika used to stay aloof since her father's death. Her father Sujit Kumar Dasgupta was a retired employee of Indian oil. Thus, neighbours didn't find anything suspicious even though Kamalika was not seen in the past few days.
On Saturday, her neighbours felt a foul smell. On Sunday, when the smell became stronger the residents of the apartment building inside the said house complex spotted Kamalika's flat. When they tried to call her and rang the door bell repeatedly she did not respond. Behala police station was informed. Later, police broke the door and found Kamalika's decomposed body was lying on her bed. It is suspected that she died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. However, the body has been sent for autopsy.
