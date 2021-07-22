Decomposed body of woman found in flat

KOLKATA: Decomposed body of an elderly woman was recovered on Wednesday afternoon from a house in Bangur B block.



According to police, Dipa Mukherjee (62) used to reside at her house alone for the past few years. Her husband died a few years ago. For the past two days, Mukherjee was not receiving calls from her relatives.

On Wednesday, locals detected a foul smell emanating from Mukherjee's house and informed Lake Town police station. Cops went to the house and found the door was not locked.

After getting inside, policemen found Mukherjee's decomposed body lying on the bed inside a room with a piece of cloth tied to her neck.

Cops suspect that the domestic help might have killed Mukherjee and fled with valuables.

However, a formal complaint is yet to be lodged by her family members.