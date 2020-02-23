Decomposed body of man found inside Golf Green flat
Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of Balasubramania Srinivasan (81), whose decomposed body was recovered by police from his flat at Golf Green under Jadavpur PS on Saturday evening.
According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that there was no foul play behind the death of the man who used to stay in the flat alone. Police broke open the door after getting information from the local people and recovered his body. Srinivasan is suspected to have died 2-3 days before.
The local residents felt a foul smell emanating from his flat on Saturday and informed the matter to the police. During investigation, police found that the deceased had not mentioned the names of any of his family members during the registration of his flat. He was originally from South India but used to stay in the city for the past few years.
"We have come to know that the deceased has a daughter who lives in Chennai. We are trying to establish contact with her. The cause of his death will be determined after the post mortem report comes in," a senior police officer said.
