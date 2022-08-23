Decomposed body of man found in Parnasree

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a 55-year-old man whose decomposed body was recovered by the police on Sunday night in Parnasree.



According to police, around 8:30 pm duty officer of Parnasree police station was informed that the decomposed body of a man identified as Ratan Barik alias Bhutto (55) was lying inside his flat in Pathak Para Road area. When police reached the spot they found the deceased 78-year-old mother—who is unable to move due to orthopedic ailment—was also lying near the body.

Immediately the elderly woman was rushed to Vidyasagar state general hospital where she was admitted.

Meanwhile, the police sent Ratan's body for autopsy examination.

It is suspected that he had died at least two days ago.

Cops claimed that Ratan was an alcoholic and addicted to drugs. Meanwhile, probe into the case is underway.