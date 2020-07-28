Decomposed body of elderly woman found

Kolkata: Tension spread at Rani Bhawani Road area in Tollygunge on Sunday night after the decomposed body of an elderly lady was found.



According to sources, the woman identified as Sandhya Rani Das (75) lived on the first floor of an apartment located at 2, Rani Bhawani Road alone. Her husband died a few years ago and Das's son lives in the United States. For the past few days, residents of the apartment found a foul smell but were not able to locate the source of the smell.

Since Sunday morning, the smell intensified and again the residents of the apartment tried to find out the spot.

While trying to locate the source of the smell, they suspected that the smell might be coming from Das's flat.

When they knocked on the door of Das's flat, they found no response.

Later Tollygunge police station was informed. Police broke the main door of Das's flat and found her decomposed body on the bed. Cops suspect

that she died at least four days ago.

Her neighbours informed police that they had not seen her in the past one week. If they had checked on her, Das could have been saved.

However, it is suspected that Das was not in touch with her son also. If her son could not reach her over phone, he would have called Das's neighbours to check on her. But none of the residents of the apartment did not receive any such call.

Police are trying to contact Das's son.