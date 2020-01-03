Decomposed body of 85-year-old found at Parnasree

Kolkata: In a strange incident, the decomposed body of an elderly man was found on Thursday in Parnasree, where the son of the deceased was found living with the body.



According to police, the deceased identified as Rabindranath Ghosh (85), lived with his son Ajit Ghosh at 72/1, Dr N G Saha Road in Parnasree. Rabindranath's elder son Ashok Ghosh lives separately but used to send money for his brother and father.

On Thursday morning, Ashok came to meet his father. As soon as he entered the house, he felt a foul smell. After getting inside, he found Rabindranath's decomposed body on the bed, with Ajit missing.

Ashok then informed locals and the police, who later recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. In the preliminary report, it has been revealed that Rabindranath was suffering from acute tuberculosis and malnutrition.

He possibly died on Sunday. After getting the report, cops understood that Ajit had been living with his father's body since he died.

Neighbours of Rabindranath and Ajit claimed that they did not feel any smell as the doors and windows were closed. But on Wednesday, some of them saw Ajit at home.

It is being suspected that Ajit had left the home sometime on Wednesday. Ashok told the police that Ajit

had earlier left home several times but came back a few days after.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that Ajit is mentally unstable. He and his father used stay alone and did not have any interaction with their neighbours.

Police are trying to find Ajit as he is only person who can tell exactly what happened and when. An unnatural death case has been lodged at the Parnasree police station.